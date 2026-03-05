Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dense fog and mist to start off your Thursday!

Lingering showers...
Showers will continue through tonight, along with areas of dense fog. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Thursday will start off foggy, but it will be a bit drier than today and noticeably warmer.
BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Dense fog develops this morning, which will likely stick around through the morning commute. There will be more dry time midday before spotty showers arrive this afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder are possible this evening as well. Patchy fog forms overnight into Friday morning. Isolated rain showers are not out of the question as we wrap up the work week. Trending drier and milder this weekend, with highs in the 60s for the majority of the area! Make sure your clocks are set one hour ahead before you go to bed on Saturday, as Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning at 2:00 a.m!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Areas of drizzle before noon, then scattered showers. Patchy dense fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming east around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday Isolated showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Friday Night A slight chance of showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

