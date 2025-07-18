Cooler with less humidity!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A cold front stalls out nearby, producing more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures, in the mid-80s. The humidity decreases slightly because of this! The weekend will feature rain and storms chances both days, with Saturday being the most likely day for widely scattered showers and storms. Drier skies are expected for the bulk of next week with cooler temperatures in the mid-80s on Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound back into the 90s on Thursday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.