Cooler with clouds & wildfire smoke!

BALTIMOREE — Happy Wednesday! The clouds will rule the day thanks to onshore winds. This will also keep temperatures below average once again, with highs in the low-80s. The Canadian wildfire smoke sticks around through the end of the week, keeping moderate air quality in our region. A stray shower or two is possible today and Thursday before drier air works into the area as we approach the weekend. It will feel warm and muggy this weekend as the humidity creeps up. Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday before climbing near 90° early next week!

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.