Cooler for the first day of Fall

BALTIMORE — Temperatures will be below normal for the first day of fall! Highs will climb into the upper-60s with more sunshine and breezy northwest winds. Winds will relax later today. Warming into the weekend with highs in the mid-70s on Saturday and low-80s on Sunday. Shower chances increase Sunday evening. It will be a seasonal and a mainly dry start to the work week with highs in the mid-70s. Temperatures begin to fall below average into the middle of next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.