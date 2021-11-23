Coldest Afternoon Temps in Over 200 Days Arrives Tomorrow

WMAR

It's been a long time since afternoon temperatures have been as cold as it's going to be tomorrow. This is all courtesy of a Canadian air mass that is already moving into our area. Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 40s tomorrow...with wind chills only topping out in the mid to upper 30s. We will see some gradual warming on Wednesday, but Thursday will be this week winner as temperatures top out in the upper 50s!

Thanksgiving day will be a major win for us. Temperatures hang out in the 50s for most of the day! We will still the jackets for most of the day, but temperatures will climb to the upper 50s during the afternoon. Clouds will be build overnight as rain chances trickle in and linger through Friday morning. Temperatures fall back into the 40s Friday and remain there through the weekend.

