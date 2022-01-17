Cold & windy for MLK Day

WMAR

The pesky low pressure system that brought us snow and heavy rain Sunday now brings high winds for Monday. As the low moves north, high pressure moves in creating stronger winds. Prepare for 20-25 mph sustained winds and gusts near 55 mph. They will be strongest in the late afternoon. The wind could knock down power, so be prepared!

The wind will also make it feel very cold... almost 10 degrees cooler than the thermometer.

Tuesday is a much calmer day... but if you are looking for snow again, it appears in the forecast for next weekend.