Cold & blustery this weekend

BALTIMORE — Dry with plenty of sunshine for your Saturday with highs in the mid-30s. Wind chills will range in the teens and low-20s around kickoff time thanks to blustery wind gusts around 30-35 mph. Starting off dry on Sunday before clouds increase and snow showers move in around dinnertime. Winter Storm Watches go into effect for the entire area Sunday evening through Monday morning as a strong area of low pressure brings impact snowfall to central Maryland. There is a growing chance that this system will produce at least 3-6" of snow across the area with higher amounts of 4-8" across the higher elevations. If we can get enough warm air aloft this system will become a wintry mix event. A wintry mix of ice, rain, and snow would cut snowfall totals. Plan on a messy drive to and from work on Monday. It will be a great day to work from home! Stick with Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team for updates. Temperatures will be bitterly cold heading into the middle of the week, either at or below freezing for most.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night Snow. Low around 24.

Monday Snow. High near 31.

Monday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.