BALTIMORE — The cloudy and showery conditions continue for us as we close out the weekend. Temperatures will stay quite warm with most only dropping into the low 70s and upper 60s for lows. Monday another round of thundershowers is expected as this weather system moves on out. The rest of the week is much drier as we have clearing skies and warmer temperatures before Friday. Friday another unsettled pattern moves in and lingers into the weekend.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog after 4am. Low around 70. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.