Clouds slowly building in

BALTIMORE — While the evening will be warm and a bit humid, rain is not expected. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Labor Day will be dry to start but showers and storms begin to move in during the afternoon hours. Rain can be on the heavy side and cause some localized flooding. Tuesday the rain continues as the weather maker causing all of this trouble is still hanging over us. Flooding once again can be an issue. We then begin to slowly dry out as we head through the rest of the week with sunshine increasing.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Labor Day A chance of showers before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 86. Light south wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night Showers, mainly before 8pm. Low around 68. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.