Clouds Hang Around for Much of the Day

Clouds will hang around with a few breaks possible later today/tonight. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Temps will climb into the 80s by mid-week and stay there into the beginning of the weekend. More sunshine will build in by Wednesday into Friday. There is a slight chance for a shower on Saturday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Columbus Day: Cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

