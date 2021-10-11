Watch
Clouds Hang Around for Much of the Day

Above normal temps continue....
Lynette Charles
Posted at 5:55 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 06:58:14-04

Clouds will hang around with a few breaks possible later today/tonight. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Temps will climb into the 80s by mid-week and stay there into the beginning of the weekend. More sunshine will build in by Wednesday into Friday. There is a slight chance for a shower on Saturday.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Columbus Day: Cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

