Clouds Decrease Today

Plenty of sunshine to start the work week...
Posted at 8:48 AM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 10:12:55-04

BALTIMORE — Feeling warm and sticky today with highs in the mid-80s for most! Much of the day will be rain-free with clouds gradually decreasing throughout the afternoon/evening. Bright skies will be the big story for Sunday with highs in the low to mid-80s! We will start off the work week dry with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures. The first day of Fall looks mainly dry but rain chances increase Thursday as a frontal boundary moves through. High temperatures trend cooler, in the mid-70s late-week.

Today Isolated showers after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight Isolated showers before 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light northeast wind.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 73.

