Clouds Continue

BALTIMORE — Clouds linger tonight as a coastal low pressure system meanders offshore of North Carolina. High pressure is situated to our north—keeping conditions mainly dry through the evening hours. There may be some patchy dense fog early Monday morning with an abundance of clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the mid-70s to start the week before they warm into the lower-80s by Wednesday. There will be more sunshine to look forward to mid/late-week.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Columbus Day Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. North wind around 9 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.