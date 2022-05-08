Clearing Skies but Below Average

BALTIMORE — After a gloomy and wet weekend, sunshine returns for the beginning work week along with some breezy conditions as well. The on thing that still has not returned is the warmth as many of us still sit in the mid to low 60s for our highs on Monday. Heading into the rest of the week temperatures begin to rise as well letting us get closer to our average for this time of year. As we hit Friday and the weekend, the chance of showers returns as we have another large weather system moving in. Temperatures will be warm on those days thanks to the southerly flow but that also means we can hear a few rumbles of thunder in those showers.

Stay tuned!

Tonight: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 41. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday: A chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

