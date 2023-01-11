Chilly with more clouds

BALTIMORE — Clouds will increase today with highs in the upper-40s. There is a chance of some light showers in the evening. A cold front approaches the region and spreads rain across the area Thursday night into Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 0.25-0.50" can be expected. Winds will turn gusty as well overnight. High temperatures later this week will climb about 10-12° above normal, in the mid-50s. Colder air filters in behind the cold front—allowing temperatures to trend more seasonal this weekend, in the mid-40s with breezy winds.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight A slight chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A chance of rain, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night Rain. Low around 45. South wind 10 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday A chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

M.L.King Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.