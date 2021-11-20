Chilly Saturday; Seasonal Sunday

BALTIMORE — High pressure moves overhead today, keeping conditions dry with some sunshine. Highs will remain below average, in the upper-40s for most. High thin clouds will continue to filter into the area throughout the day and overnight. The combination of mostly cloudy skies and light southerly winds at the surface, will allow overnight lows to range near average, in the mid to upper-30s. Temperatures will be more seasonal on Sunday. A cold front slides through late Sunday night-early Monday, which will generate some showers across central Maryland. On the backside of the front, northwest winds will be quite blustery Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures only reach the mid-40s Tuesday afternoon. Looking seasonal and dry for Thanksgiving Day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Light south wind.

Sunday A slight chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Showers likely, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thanksgiving Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.