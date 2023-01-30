Broken clouds with milder temps today

BALTIMORE — Today is likely going to be the warmest day of the week. Depending on how much sunshine we see, temperatures may rise near the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will build into the afternoon and evening ahead of our next system. Tuesday is is day where we have the potential to see some rain/mix/flakes. Some of the model guidance points to it arriving during the morning and lingering through the early-afternoon hours. The biggest determinates are the track of the low and how much cold air we can get. This is something we will keep a steady eye on, but if anyone sees an accumulation it will be a slushy coating. Drying out through the rest of the week with falling temperatures. Turning frigid on Friday night into Saturday morning with low temperatures in the mid-teens. High temperatures on Saturday will struggle to hit the 30s.

Have a lovely day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a slight chance of snow between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. North wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Light north wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday Cloudy, with a high near 43.