Bring out the winter coats

An Alberta Clipper moves to our north dragging in some moisture. We could see an isolated flurry around 6AM Monday!! It would be the first snow of the season, but again, all we are talking about is a possible snow flake. The clipper also brings strong wind. The wind will kick out the clouds, making for a sunny afternoon.

Winds will be sustained near 10-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph. The strong winds will make it feel 10 degrees cooler than what the thermometer reads.

That is something your phone weather app doesn't tell you! Temperatures stay cool on Tuesday as well, but at least the wind will die off. Happy Fall!