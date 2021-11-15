Watch
Weather

Actions

Bring out the winter coats

Temps feel like the 20s Monday AM
Posted at 11:48 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 23:48:23-05
blog2.JPG

An Alberta Clipper moves to our north dragging in some moisture. We could see an isolated flurry around 6AM Monday!! It would be the first snow of the season, but again, all we are talking about is a possible snow flake. The clipper also brings strong wind. The wind will kick out the clouds, making for a sunny afternoon.

blog3.JPG

Winds will be sustained near 10-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph. The strong winds will make it feel 10 degrees cooler than what the thermometer reads.

blog.JPG

That is something your phone weather app doesn't tell you! Temperatures stay cool on Tuesday as well, but at least the wind will die off. Happy Fall!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018