Breezy with Showers Today

BALTIMORE — A few showers will slide through midday as a disturbance crosses the area, especially near the Mason Dixon Line. Brisk northwest winds will increase this afternoon, with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be more fall-like today, in the mid to upper-50s. It will feel cooler on Sunday with highs below normal, in the lower-50s. Another frontal passage will slide through Sunday evening, generating some showers at night. It will be a blustery start to the work week with wind gusts up to 40 mph in some spots. Temperatures will rise above normal by the middle of the week with plenty of sunshine to go around.

Today A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 33. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind around 7 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.