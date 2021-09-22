Breezy With Showers & Storms On Tap

Today is the first day of Fall. The Autumnal Equinox will be ushered in at 3:21p.m. Temperature wise it won't feel like Fall but the showers and storms today and tomorrow will certainly be Fall-like. Highs will be in the low 80s. Expect breezy conditions today and tomorrow. SE gusts this afternoon/evening will be up to 30-35 mph. A Canadian high pressure will build in Friday into the weekend bringing abundant sunshine and low humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Low around 68. Southeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am, then a slight chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A slight chance of showers before 9am. Sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.