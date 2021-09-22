Watch
Weather

Actions

Breezy With Showers & Storms On Tap

First day of Fall begins....
items.[0].image.alt
Lynette Charles
Autumnal Equinox.jpg
Posted at 5:40 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 06:09:06-04

Today is the first day of Fall. The Autumnal Equinox will be ushered in at 3:21p.m. Temperature wise it won't feel like Fall but the showers and storms today and tomorrow will certainly be Fall-like. Highs will be in the low 80s. Expect breezy conditions today and tomorrow. SE gusts this afternoon/evening will be up to 30-35 mph. A Canadian high pressure will build in Friday into the weekend bringing abundant sunshine and low humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Stay tuned!

7 DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Low around 68. Southeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am, then a slight chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: A slight chance of showers before 9am. Sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018