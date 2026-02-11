Breezy winds on this Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Winds will become breezy today, with highs in the low to mid-40s! Winds increase on Thursday with a light temperature drop. A sunny finish to the work week with milder air to kick off the weekend! A coastal storm on Sunday may bring a brief wintry mix on Sunday morning before becoming mostly rain during the afternoon. Conditions dry out and warm up early next week.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Thursday Increasing clouds, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Washington's Birthday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.