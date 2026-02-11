Breezy winds on this Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Winds will become breezy today, with highs in the low to mid-40s! Winds increase on Thursday with a light temperature drop. A sunny finish to the work week with milder air to kick off the weekend! A coastal storm on Sunday may bring a brief wintry mix on Sunday morning before becoming mostly rain during the afternoon. Conditions dry out and warm up early next week.
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.
Thursday Increasing clouds, with a high near 38.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Washington's Birthday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.