Breezy winds on this Wednesday

Shower chances this weekend...
Hallelujah! The warmth felt great today, and at long last the snow is beginning to melt—at least a little. A cold front will swing through tonight, bringing increasing clouds and possibly a quick sprinkle. Behind the front, temperatures will dip slightly on Wednesday, and it will turn noticeably windier. Gusts may occasionally top 35 mph Wednesday afternoon.
BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Winds will become breezy today, with highs in the low to mid-40s! Winds increase on Thursday with a light temperature drop. A sunny finish to the work week with milder air to kick off the weekend! A coastal storm on Sunday may bring a brief wintry mix on Sunday morning before becoming mostly rain during the afternoon. Conditions dry out and warm up early next week.

7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.
Thursday Increasing clouds, with a high near 38.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Washington's Birthday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

