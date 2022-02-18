Blustery With Falling Temps

Showers and storms this morning will give way to some sunshine this afternoon. Blustery conditions will rule with gusts up to 50-60 mph. High Wind Warnings are in effect until 10 AM. Temperatures will fall through the day into the low 40s and upper 30s by 3pm. Breezy conditions will continue into Saturday as a reinforcing cold front moves through in the morning. High pressure builds in Sunday bringing ample sunshine into Monday. Showers are possible Tuesday into Thursday and highs will rise into the mid to upper 60s by mid-week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: A chance of showers before 7am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a temperature falling to around 41 by 5pm. Windy, with a northwest wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers between 1pm and 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 30.

Washington's Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: Rain. High near 58. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Rain. Low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.