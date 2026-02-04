Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Below average temperatures continue

Turning cold and blustery this weekend...
We’re still on track to see a few snow showers tonight, with the only forecast update being that the system is now expected to track a bit farther south. The best chance for snow showers will be between 9 PM tonight and 3 AM Wednesday. Little to no accumulation is expected.
BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark through the rest of the week with a chance of flurries on Friday. Little to no accumulation is expected. The weekend will be very cold and blustery so the extra layers will be needed! Temperatures will climb back into the 30s next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 32. North wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 15. North wind around 5-10 mph.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 31.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Friday A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 26. Blustery.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Blustery.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 25.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

