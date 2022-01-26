Arctic Air Has Arrived!

The Arctic air is upon us so bundle up! Highs today will struggle to reach 30 degrees. The Arctic high will be overhead tomorrow morning, so we will be greeted by the coldest air of the season. All eyes are on Friday as measurable snow will overspread the area Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. The track of the low is still uncertain, but it does look as if the low will stay well offshore. Therefore, we won't get the brunt of the storm. Our greatest impacts will be the wind and wind chill Saturday and Sunday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A slight chance of snow between 8am and 2pm, then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Snow likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 31.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

