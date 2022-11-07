Another warm day ahead

BALTIMORE — The beautiful weather will continue with us through the overnight hours once again, as we setup for yet another warm day for Monday. The start of the work week will be in no short supply of sunshine and warmth thanks to the mostly sunny skies and temperatures hanging in the mid to upper 70s. The rest of the week we will begin to cool down thanks to a return of northerly Canadian air. Temperatures will be in the low 60s and upper 50s. Then, a wet weather maker will begin to slide up the coast from Florida, returning some warmth but also bringing along rainy weather on Friday. The weekend will improve each day as the rain subsides and the sunshine returns. Unfortunately, we welcome in some chillier air on Sunday.

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Veterans Day Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 50.