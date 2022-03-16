Another Spring-like Day Ahead

Get ready for another spring-like day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A system will approach from the southwest bringing showers early tomorrow morning through the day Thursday. Highs will be in the low 60s because of the clouds and rain. Temps bounce back to end the work with highs in the low 70s. Highs will stay in the 70s and showers are possible on Saturday ahead of a cold front. The first day of spring won't be as warm behind the frontal passage, but it will be above normal and dry with highs in the low 60s. Plenty of sunshine and mild temps will kick off the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 62. North wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.