Another Pleasant Day On Tap!

A taste of fall...
Lynette Charles
Posted at 6:52 AM, Sep 03, 2021
Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. The sunshine continues into the first half of the weekend. There is a chance for spotty showers Sunday. Labor Day looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Next chance for rain moves in mid-week.

Stay tuned!

Today Sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night A slight chance of showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers between midnight and 3am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Labor Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 83.

