Another Day in the 90s!

BALTIMORE — Another day with highs in the low to mid 90s! Make sure you stay hydrated as it will be quite humid outside. A cold front approaches the area from the west and may generate a pop-up shower this afternoon/evening. The front moves through the region on Thursday—bringing the chance for short-lived strong to severe storms, with damaging wind and large hail being the primary threat. There is low-end potential for isolated flooding. In the wake of the front passing, cooler temperatures will prevail later this week, back to seasonal levels. The weekend will be filled with sunshine with highs in the low-80s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 94. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. High near 89. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then a slight chance of showers. Low around 63. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday A slight chance of showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.