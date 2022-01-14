Above Normal But Becoming Gusty

It will be above normal today but the winds will increase as a cold front moves through. Behind the front, it will be cold and breezy with highs struggling to reach the upper 20s. It will feel like the single digits tomorrow morning and the teens tomorrow afternoon. With the cold air in place, snow will move in Sunday afternoon. Initially a heavy burst of snow is possible with snowfall rates of 1-3" per hour. The snow will switch to a mix & rain overnight into Monday morning. The mix/rain will cut down on snow totals. As the area of low pressure pulls away to the north and east we may experience wrap around light snowfall. Plenty of sunshine returns by Tuesday with seasonal temps by mid-week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Blustery, with a north wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 28. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. North wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday: Snow likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Light northeast wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Rain, snow, and freezing rain before midnight, then rain between midnight and 2am, then rain, possibly mixed with snow after 2am. Low around 30. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

M.L.King Day: A chance of rain and snow before 10am, then a chance of rain between 10am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

