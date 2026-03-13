Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A windy day with more sunshine

A cool down takes place next week...
BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Drier and windy today with wind gusts between 30-40 mph for most! High temperatures will warm up into the mid-50s. The weekend looks dry overall, with Saturday shaping up to be the pick of the weekend. Clouds will increase on Sunday as our next storm system approaches, arriving Sunday night. Expect heavy rain on Monday, along with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Cooling down by the middle of next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a light south wind increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night Rain. Low around 50.
Monday Rain, with thunderstorms. High near 68. Breezy.
Monday Night Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 32.
Tuesday A chance of rain early. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 50.

