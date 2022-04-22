A Warm End to the Work Week

BALTIMORE — Mostly sunny skies are in store for today with highs in the low to mid-70s! Winds will be light, out of the north. Clouds will gradually filter back in overnight as a warm front approaches the region. The weekend looks mainly dry with more clouds on Saturday. Sunday's high temperatures will soar into the low to mid-80s. The next chance for showers is on Tuesday. Below normal temps move back in by mid-week.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63.