A Warm End to the Work Week

A Mainly Dry Weekend Ahead...
Posted at 3:16 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 03:16:31-04

BALTIMORE — Mostly sunny skies are in store for today with highs in the low to mid-70s! Winds will be light, out of the north. Clouds will gradually filter back in overnight as a warm front approaches the region. The weekend looks mainly dry with more clouds on Saturday. Sunday's high temperatures will soar into the low to mid-80s. The next chance for showers is on Tuesday. Below normal temps move back in by mid-week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 62.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63.

