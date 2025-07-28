Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A very hot & humid start to the work week

Relief from the heat late-week!
Expect the 90s today, with it feeling closer to 103 degrees, and that's in the shade! Spotty storms will move in for the afternoon but break apart by late evening. Temperatures will continue to trend hot until the weekend, when we will catch a bit of a break. In the meantime, take heat safety precautions. Clear skies will roll into Monday, with more 90s for highs. We will see some spotty storm coverage for the workweek.
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! High temperatures will rise into the mid-90s today, however, it will feel more like 102° with the humidity factored into the equation. This stretch of 90° heat and triple digit heat indices continues through Wednesday. A cold front will bring showers and scattered storms to the area on Thursday, which will break the heatwave and provide some relief late-week. The weekend will feature dry conditions and mostly sunny skies, with highs in the 80s.

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 102. North wind 5-10 mph.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Calm wind.
Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 101.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 77.
Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 90.
Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 71.
Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 82.

