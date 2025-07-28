A very hot & humid start to the work week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! High temperatures will rise into the mid-90s today, however, it will feel more like 102° with the humidity factored into the equation. This stretch of 90° heat and triple digit heat indices continues through Wednesday. A cold front will bring showers and scattered storms to the area on Thursday, which will break the heatwave and provide some relief late-week. The weekend will feature dry conditions and mostly sunny skies, with highs in the 80s.

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 102. North wind 5-10 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 101.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 90.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 71.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 82.