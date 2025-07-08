A very hot and stormy Tuesday!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! It will be very hot and humid today with high temperatures in the mid-90s paired with heat index values in the triple digits! Heat indices could approach 106° along and southeast of the I-95 corridor, which warrants Heat Advisories from 1-7 PM. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 2/5 Slight Risk for short-lived strong-severe storms. The severe weather window will open at 2 PM and will close at 8 PM. Strong storms could produce severe winds and large hail (up to 1" inch in diameter). The tornado threat is low, but not non-existent so make sure you have a way to receive alerts on your phone. The potential for flooding exists as well. The rest of the week and this weekend will feature daily showers and thunderstorms during the peak heating hours!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely. High near 95. Heat index values as high as 104. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night Showers likely and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.