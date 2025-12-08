Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A very cold start to the work week

A brief warm-up mid-week...
Bundle up over the next few days! A surge of Arctic air is set to deliver Maryland’s coldest night of the season (so far) on Monday night. Temperatures in Baltimore City are expected to fall into the teens, with even colder readings likely farther west across Carroll and Frederick counties.
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Mostly cloudy skies today with highs hovering near the freezing mark! A storm system tracks to our south, possibly bringing a few flurries to our southern communities. A surge of Arctic air is set to deliver Maryland’s coldest night of the season thus far tonight. A spotty showers or two is possible on Wednesday, with a brief warm up mid-week! As of right now, there is plenty of uncertainty with the potential for a wintry mix later this week. Skies will be dry this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Northeast wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 18. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 32.

