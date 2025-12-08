A very cold start to the work week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Mostly cloudy skies today with highs hovering near the freezing mark! A storm system tracks to our south, possibly bringing a few flurries to our southern communities. A surge of Arctic air is set to deliver Maryland’s coldest night of the season thus far tonight. A spotty showers or two is possible on Wednesday, with a brief warm up mid-week! As of right now, there is plenty of uncertainty with the potential for a wintry mix later this week. Skies will be dry this weekend.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Northeast wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 18. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 32.