A terrific Tuesday with sunshine and low humidity

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Another dry day with temperatures in the mid-80s and low humidity! Plenty of sunshine through the rest of the week with a noticeable uptick in the temperature and humidity later this week. The next heatwave begins on Thursday with highs in the low-90s. With the humidity factored into the equation, it will feel like the triple digits on Friday and Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will grace the skies as well both days this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 91.