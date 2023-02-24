A sunny & windy end to the week

BALTIMORE — In the wake of the cold front, temperatures will drop throughout the day with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and gusty northwest winds up to 35 mph at times. There will be plenty of sunshine today! Temperatures tonight will plummet below freezing into early Saturday. A low pressure system to our south may bring light snow and cold rain during the midday and afternoon hours. Little to no accumulation is expected. Milder on Sunday with highs in the 50s. It will be a rainy and breezy start to the week. Drier for the middle of the week with tons of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper-50s!

Have a great day and a fabulous weekend!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday A chance of snow before 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.