A sunny start to a new week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting the work week off on a sunny note with low humidity and highs in the mid-80s! Temperatures will take a light dip mid-week, thanks to more clouds and onshore winds. There is a chance of a few isolated showers towards the middle of the week. The humidity will continue to climb. Warm and humid conditions are expected this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.