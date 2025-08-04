Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A sunny start to a new week!

Humidity increases this week...
Wow, what a stunner of a day we have had. It's looking like comfortable conditions throughout the rest of the afternoon, with less humidity and cloud cover. Beginning tonight, we will see a little more cloud cover move back into the area. We will see dry conditions linger into the workweek, but the cooler conditions come to a close by late next week.
WMAR-2 News Abigail Degler Sunday morning weather
HIGHS.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting the work week off on a sunny note with low humidity and highs in the mid-80s! Temperatures will take a light dip mid-week, thanks to more clouds and onshore winds. There is a chance of a few isolated showers towards the middle of the week. The humidity will continue to climb. Warm and humid conditions are expected this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.
Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft