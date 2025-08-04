A sunny start to a new week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting the work week off on a sunny note with low humidity and highs in the mid-80s! Temperatures will take a light dip mid-week, thanks to more clouds and onshore winds. There is a chance of a few isolated showers towards the middle of the week. The humidity will continue to climb. Warm and humid conditions are expected this weekend.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Monday Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.
Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.