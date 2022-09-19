A summer-like start to the week

BALTIMORE — Starting off today with mainly clear skies before clouds slowly increase during the day. Highs will be above normal, in the mid to upper-80s. A few stray rain showers are possible late-afternoon and early-evening. High temperatures remain in the mid to upper-80s through Wednesday. A cold front moves in Wednesday through Thursday, bringing a few showers to the area. Conditions dry out and winds increase Friday as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will struggle to hit the mid-70s on Friday. It will be a chilly start to the weekend.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 86. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.