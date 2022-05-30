A Summer-like Memorial Day!

Watch
Posted at 3:28 AM, May 30, 2022
BALTIMORE — A hot and humid Memorial Day is on tap with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. High pressure builds into the region and keeps the forecast dry for the next few days with increasing heat and humidity. Highs will range in the mid-90s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front moves through Thursday-bringing rain and thunderstorm chances. This will knock down temperatures to the 80s late-week. Conditions dry out just in time for the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

7 Day Forecast:

Memorial Day Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday A chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

