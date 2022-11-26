A split weekend ahead

BALTIMORE — The weekend will be a split one as Saturday brings us a perfect day before rain moves in for Sunday. Saturday will be under plenty of sunshine and temperatures getting up to the upper 50s and low 60s. Then, during the overnight hours the rain begins to move the Mid-Atlantic leading to a soggy setup for Sunday. Winds will become quite gusty from the south and warm us up despite the lack of sunshine. Temperatures will hang in the upper 50s. Rain will be around half an inch with a few spots a bit closer to one inch. This will end towards the evening hours and leave us for a drier start to the work week with temperatures in the mid to low 50s. Another potent cold front begins to sweep into our area on Wednesday leaving us under another breezy day with rain filtering in during the afternoon and evening hours. This will dry out as we head into the overnight hours for a drier and more sun-filled second half of the work week.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light south wind.

Sunday Showers. High near 59. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.