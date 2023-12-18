A soggy start to the week!

BALTIMORE — A soggy and gusty start to the work week! Flood Warnings are in place for locations northwest of the bay through mid-morning as an additional 1-2" of rain can't be ruled out when it's all said and done. The heaviest rain will taper around daybreak with some leftover showers still possible throughout the morning hours. Th afternoon looks drier but winds ramp up. Wind Advisories go into effect from 8 AM - 2 PM for the area as wind gusts up to 50 mph can be expected. If you haven't done so already, make sure you secure any outdoor loose furniture. Warp around moisture from this system will produce snow showers in the mountains and perhaps some light snow near the state line early Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be blustery as well with highs in the low to mid-40s and northwest wind gusts up to 25 mph. This will lave wind chills in the 20s and 30s throughout the day. Winds finally relax on Wednesday with more sunshine and dry time through the rest of the week. Temperatures will hover around seasonal levels, in the mid-40s to near 50°. Temperatures will be well into the 40s this weekend with intervals of clouds and sun.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Monday Morning heavy rain. Drier and gusty this afternoon. High near 55 with a northwest wind 20-30 mph, with gusts as high as 40-45 mph.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Blustery.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 49.