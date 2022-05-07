A Soggy Saturday

BALTIMORE — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch that will linger through noon. Light to moderate rain will continue to move through this afternoon and evening. Wind Advisories go into effect for Cecil and Harford counties until 6 PM as NE wind gusts may reach up to 50 mph at times. Temperatures will be well below normal this weekend, in the mid-50s. There will be plenty of clouds with breezy winds for Mother's Day, but the rain will taper off by the afternoon. Trending milder and drier into next week.

Stay Tuned!

WM,AR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain. High near 54. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight Rain. Low around 43. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Rain likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.