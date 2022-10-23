A showery end to the weekend

BALTIMORE — Wet weather slides in during the evening hours to close out our weekend. This will blend into Monday where a few showers are possible during the day. Luckily, warmer air is still in place and the upper 60s and even mid 70s will follow. We then head back to our average temperatures for this time of year as we approach the next weekend.

Stay tuned!

7 day forecast:

Tonight Showers likely before midnight, then patchy drizzle with a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Patchy drizzle with a chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A slight chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.