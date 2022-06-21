A Seasonable Tuesday

BALTIMORE — Bringing back more clouds today with seasonable temperatures, in the mid-80s. There will be a slight uptick in the humidity department as well with a few stray shower chances, mainly east of the metro. The humidity will increase through the rest of the week and will linger into the weekend. There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm late-day Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) as damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The weekend is looking mainly rain-free with warmer temperatures nearing 90°. There is the potential for unsettled weather on Monday.

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%.