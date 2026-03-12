A rainy day with falling temperatures

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Rain showers move through during the morning commute. A few snowflakes may mix in at times across the higher elevations. The steadiest rain between 6:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

Temperatures will steadily drop through the afternoon and evening as cooler air works into the region. Temperatures will drop near freezing tonight with highs near average, in the 50s through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Rain and snow. Temperature falling to around 36 by 2pm. Northwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming light west after midnight.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday Showers. High near 65.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 42.