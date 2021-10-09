A Plethora of Clouds

BALTIMORE — Plenty of clouds will hold on tight this weekend as a coastal low remains in the vicinity of the Mid-Atlantic region. High pressure to our north will suppress rainfall amounts today so a few light showers cannot be ruled out this afternoon. Easterly winds keep high temperatures a bit cooler than recent days, in the mid-70s this weekend. Better rain chances occur overnight into Sunday, especially north and east of I-95. Temperatures begin to crest above normal into the upper-70s and low-80s throughout the work week. There will be more sunshine by mid-week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight A chance of rain. Patchy fog between 2am and 5am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Rain likely, mainly before 8am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night A slight chance of rain before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Columbus Day A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.