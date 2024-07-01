A pleasant start to the week!

Watch Now
Good Sunday evening! After an extremely hot and humid day in Maryland strong to severe showers and storms have moved in to cool us down. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11:00 PM. The main threats include damaging winds and hail. The SPC has also placed us under a level 2/5 risk for strong to severe storms.
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! A strong area of high pressure builds into the region today and Tuesday, yielding tons of sunshine and and cooler air, with highs in the low to mid-80s. The humidity levels will be low, making for a pleasant start to the work week! The stretch of dry weather lingers through Wednesday before shower and thunderstorm chances increase late-week. The heat and humidity increase for the 4th of July with high temperatures back into the mid-90s. Temperatures will rise into the 90s this weekend with intervals of clouds and sunshine along with thunderstorm chances on Saturday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North wind 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Independence DayA chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96.
Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.
Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

