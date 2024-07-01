A pleasant start to the week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! A strong area of high pressure builds into the region today and Tuesday, yielding tons of sunshine and and cooler air, with highs in the low to mid-80s. The humidity levels will be low, making for a pleasant start to the work week! The stretch of dry weather lingers through Wednesday before shower and thunderstorm chances increase late-week. The heat and humidity increase for the 4th of July with high temperatures back into the mid-90s. Temperatures will rise into the 90s this weekend with intervals of clouds and sunshine along with thunderstorm chances on Saturday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Independence DayA chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.