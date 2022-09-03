A muggy Labor Day weekend

BALTIMORE — Clouds will slowly build back into the area and the warmth starts to get us back in the mid to upper 80s. Showers begin to push in on Sunday night but become more widespread on Monday as the slow moving cold front pushes through. Tuesday will start off showery but then end on a drier note. The middle of next week will be drier but the humidity does stick around as a high pressure system brings back a southerly flow that keeps the moist air funneling in.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Labor Day Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.