A mix of sun and clouds for Monday

BALTIMORE — A clear and cool night is in store to close out the weekend as a calm pattern follows into the start of our new work week. Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with and a start to our stretch of temperatures hanging in the 50s for the week. Rain and unsettled weather will occur mostly through the week with Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday being wet. The weekend is set to see some drying out but clouds will still hang around with temperatures hanging in the upper 40s for our highs.

7 day forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night A chance of rain after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 38. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday A chance of rain, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 49.