A Mild Saturday; Snow Showers Sunday

BALTIMORE — Temperatures will rise above normal once again today, with highs in the lower-60s. A mixture of rain and snow will slide in from the southwest late tonight before turning to all snow overnight into early Sunday morning. Expect snowfall totals around 1-2" for most locations across central Maryland. Watch out for slippery conditions Sunday morning and a refreeze Sunday night. Expect highs in the 30s for Sunday with snow clearing the region around midday. Wind chills will be in the 20s during the day and will drop into the teens into early Monday morning. Highs will only make it to the lower-30s on Valentine's Day, but will rebound back into the 50s and 60s by the end of the week! Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight A chance of rain before midnight, then rain and snow likely between midnight and 3am, then snow likely after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday A chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind around 9 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.