Warming this Weekend

BALTIMORE — Today will be mainly dry with seasonal temperatures, in the upper-60s and low-70s. Southeasterly winds will be on the light side and skies will be rather cloudy today, courtesy of a warm front. Expect more sunshine for Sunday with highs flirting with 80°. There is the potential for an isolated thunderstorm or two Sunday evening around dinnertime as a cold front nears the region. Starting the work week off on a mild note, in the mid to upper-70s before a cooling trend commences. A cold front will bring some scattered showers to the area on Tuesday. Behind the front, winds turn breezy out of the northwest and temperatures will fall below normal, in the low-60s by the middle of the week.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Sunday A slight chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 80. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.